Krishnaiah Calls for Stir to Save 42% Quota

Hyderabad: BJP MP and BC Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah has called for a united movement to safeguard the 42 per ecnt reservation for the Backward Classes (BCs) community in the upcoming local body elections. Speaking at a roundtable meeting attended by leaders from over 60 BC and caste associations, as well as public representatives, Krishnaiah said it was important to counter ongoing legal challenges against BC community reservations in the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The meeting decided to appoint senior advocates to vigorously defend the reservation in court and called for political parties to join as impleaders to uphold BC rights.

The event saw participation of minister Vakiti Srihari, former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former ministers and BRS leaders Srinivas Goud and Gangula Kamalakar, former Speaker Madhusudhana Chary, BJP leader and MLC Malka Komariah, among others

Krishnaiah said that reservations for the BC community were protected under Article 243-D-6 and stressed that the state government had the legal authority to enact and implement the quota backed by assembly legislation and census data.

He appealed to all social groups, particularly upper castes, to support BC reservations, pointing out parallel reservations granted to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and forward caste communities. He warned that opposing BC reservations could fuel tensions reminiscent of the upheavals during the 1990 reservation agitations.

The meeting resolved to intensify awareness campaigns to expose the efforts to weaken BC rights and pledged participation in the upcoming elections.