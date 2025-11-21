BC Welfare Association Lays Siege To Nalgonda Collectorate

Nalgonda: Members of the BC Welfare Association laid siege to the Nalgonda district collectorate on Friday, demanding that elections to local bodies be conducted with 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).

Displaying flex banners highlighting their demand, the members staged a sit-in at the main gate of the collectorate and raised slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, BC welfare association Nalgonda district president Duduku Lakshminarayana said the Congress, in its Kamareddy Declaration, had promised 42 per cent reservation for BCs in education, employment and political opportunities, and came to power with the support of BCs, who constitute over 50 per cent of the state’s population.

He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had visited New Delhi 56 times in the last two years but had not met the Prime Minister even once regarding the BC reservation issue. He said that under Article 243D(6) of the Constitution, states are empowered to provide 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections. Only a Bill in Parliament is required to extend this 42 per cent quota to education and employment, he added.

He urged the state government to conduct elections to local bodies only after ensuring 42 per cent reservation for BCs.