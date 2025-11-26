BC Quota Shrink in Sarpanch Posts, BJP Protests

Adilabad: Reservation of sarpanch posts for Backward Classes (BCs) has declined across Nirmal, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts, while seats for the general category have increased.

SC and ST reservations have been allotted in accordance with their mandated quotas, while BCs have secured more seats only in non-agency areas such as Nirmal district.

Sirpur (T) BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu submitted a representation to district collector Venkatesh Dhotre, alleging that BCs have lost heavily due to the reservation exercise based on the state’s 2024 caste census and the 2011 population data.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district has 335 gram panchayats, Adilabad 473, Mancherial 306 and Nirmal 400. However, not a single BC-reserved sarpanch post has been allotted in five mandals of Mancherial and in Bejjur mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad.

BJP leaders accused the state government of “betraying” BCs after promising 42 per cent reservations. Only 20 sarpanch seats have been reserved for BCs in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 23 each in Mancherial and Adilabad, and 72 in Nirmal.