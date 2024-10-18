BC panel to hold public hearings on quota for local body polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Classes Commission will conduct a series of public hearings at the headquarters of 10 undivided district from October 28 to November 11. These hearings are aimed at taking representations, suggestions and objections on determining the quantum of reservations for BCs in the upcoming local bodies elections.



The schedule for the public hearings is as follows: Adilabad (Oct. 28), Nizamabad (Oct. 29), Sangareddy (Oct. 30), Karimnagar (Nov. 1), Warangal (Nov. 2, Nalgonda (Nov. 4), Khammam (Nov. 5), Rangareddy (Nov. 7), Mahabubnagar (Nov. 8) and Hyderabad November 11. Additionally, the commission will conduct special public hearings in its Hyderabad office on November 12 and 13. On November 12, the commission will meet NGOs, institutions and caste and welfare associations, while the next is earmarked for the general public.

Interested parties can submit their views in person at the commission’s office in Hyderabad to the special officer, or send them by post by November 13.







