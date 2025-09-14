BC Meet Seeks Political Empowerment

Karimnagar: “The BC community has suffered for the past 75 years and must now awaken to fight for its rights,” said retired IAS officer T. Chiranjeevulu, who attended the BC Rajyadikara Sabha as chief guest at a private function hall in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he called for greater political power and rights for the Backward Classes and urged the community to shed feelings of inferiority and become more assertive.

Chiranjeevulu said he has written several books and articles to raise awareness among BCs and that his message would be taken to every village. He recalled an earlier meeting in Hyderabad where BC leaders successfully pressured the government to conduct a caste census.

He demanded 42 per cent reservation for BCs and called for the reservation bill to be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Sabbani Venkat, Genpact owner and social activist, stressed that justice for the BC community cannot be achieved through a single individual in a high position. True justice, he said, will come only when even a BC leader in a remote village is given a position of power.

He added that political parties and governments can earn the trust of the BC community only if they prioritise leaders from the community. He suggested to former BRS minister K.T. Rama Rao that instead of merely holding BC meetings, it would be better if the BRS appointed a BC leader as working president. BC leaders Urumalla Vishwam, BC Intellectual Forum president Eppanapally Sambaiah, and MLC candidate Prasanna Harikrishna were also present along with others.