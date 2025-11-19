BC Mahasabha On December 9

NIZAMABAD: Telangana BC Welfare Association president Yerra Satyanarayana said they will hold a meeting on BC reservations on December 9. He alleged that the Congress, despite assuring 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes, has completely neglected the issue.

“We will conduct a Maha Sabha on December 9 to demand the implementation of 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections,” he said. He added that BC leaders from four districts, who met in Nizamabad, unanimously decided to intensify the agitation.



