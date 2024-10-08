BC Leaders Write to PM Seeking Separate Department
Hyderabad:Former MP and president of the National BC Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking creation of a separate ministerial department for BCs welfare at the central level.
The letter stated that it is a historical need to create a separate department because the Central Government is providing 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in government jobs and educational institutes.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
