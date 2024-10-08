 Top
BC Leaders Write to PM Seeking Separate Department

DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2024 7:49 PM GMT
BC Leaders Write to PM Seeking Separate Department
Former MP and president of the National BC Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking creation of a separate ministerial department for BCs welfare at the central level.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:Former MP and president of the National BC Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking creation of a separate ministerial department for BCs welfare at the central level.

The letter stated that it is a historical need to create a separate department because the Central Government is providing 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in government jobs and educational institutes.

