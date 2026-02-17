BC JAC Warns of Protests if Polls Held Without 42% Quota

Hyderabad: The Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC JAC), comprising 14 BC associations, has called for statewide protests and a dharna on February 20. The group warned of "serious consequences" if the state proceeds with MPTC and ZPTC elections without implementing 42% reservations for backward classes.

In a strongly worded statement, BC JAC chairman and BJP MP R. Krishnaiah vowed to prevent ministers from moving freely across the state if polls are held with only the current 25% quota—a shortfall of 17 percentage points from the demanded 42%. He noted that the state government is expected to issue the election notification on February 23.

For over a year, the BC JAC and various caste groups have staged dharnas, rallies, hunger strikes, round-table meetings, and even a statewide bandh to press their demand. "With the matter pending in the courts, how can the state government go ahead with the elections?" Krishnaiah questioned.