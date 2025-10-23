BC-JAC Urges PM to Back 42% Quota in Telangana Local Bodies

Warangal: The Telangana BC-JAC (Backward Classes Joint Action Committee) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the state’s proposal to raise BC reservations in local bodies to 42 per cent, ensuring justice for the community.

At a press meet in Hanamkonda on Thursday, BC-JAC chairman T. Sheshu released a letter addressed to the Prime Minister and urged him to clarify the Central Government’s stance on the bill passed by the Telangana State Government.

In the letter, Sheshu highlighted the urgent need to enhance reservations, explaining how the earlier reduction had weakened the community’s political representation, particularly affecting Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and nomadic tribes.

He urged the Prime Minister to take action similar to that taken for the Women’s Reservation Bill, SC categorisation, and EWS reservations, suggesting that the BC reservation law be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, akin to the 69 per cent reservation in Tamil Nadu. He also called for lifting the 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations.

Sheshu further appealed to the Telangana government to actively engage with the Centre and use Parliament as a platform to press for the enhanced quota. He expressed hope that the detailed information provided in the letter on the injustices faced by BCs would prompt the Prime Minister’s intervention.

Several leaders from various BC and MBC organisations, including D. Satish, Y. Rajamouli, P. Surendar, and G. Krishnaiah, were present at the event.