BC JAC Presses For 42% Quota

Hyderabad:Under the leadership of BC JAC chairman and Rajya Sabha MP R. Krishnaiah, a key meeting was held on Wednesday with representatives from 80 BC caste organisations and 35 BC associations to strengthen the JAC and outline its future course of action.

State-level conveners were appointed for various BC communities, including Mekala Ramulu Yadav, Konda Devarayya, Venkat Rao, Jayanth Rao and others. Conveners for BC workers’ unions and student bodies were also finalised. Krishnaiah said appointments for the remaining caste associations would be made in the next meeting.



The JAC resolved to form district committees under each convener and designate individual conveners for every caste. Krishnaiah thanked all political parties for supporting the recent Telangana bandh, calling it “historic and unprecedented in intensity.”



He urged the state government to heed the bandh’s message and emphasised the legal and constitutional grounds for raising BC reservations to 42 per cent in local body elections. He warned that the JAC would firmly oppose any political attempt to dilute the demand and expressed confidence in securing a favourable outcome in ongoing court cases based on demographic and constitutional evidence.

