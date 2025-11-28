BC Empowerment Must be Integrated in Telangana 2047 Vision: Ponnam

Hyderabad: Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday directed officials to ensure that the state's amitious 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document incorporates measures for the educational, economic and social empowerment of the BC community.

During a review meeting with officials of his department, Prabhakar stressed that the BCs should excel in innovation and skill development to make key contributions to the state's development following their educational, economic empowerment.

The minister highlighted the need to strengthen the social welfare residential institutions and hostels to boost the educational standards of students, an official release said.

It said several key issues would be included in the vision document after deliberations in the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit'. The Telangana government is gearing up to host the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9 to pursue investments, showcase its two-year achievements and unveil its 2047 vision.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on November 22 asked officials to make grand arrangements for the summit to be organised in the proposed Future City lands on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The chief minister stressed that the two-day summit should serve to demonstrate the successful completion of two years of the Congress government's tenure.