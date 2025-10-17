BC Communities Hold Rally Backing Bandh Call in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:In a strong show of protest against the Telangana High Court’s stay on the 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BC), and in support of the proposed state-wide bandh call given by Telangana Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC-JAC) on October 18, hundreds of members from different caste groups and associations took out a massive rally in the city.

The massive car rally was held, starting from BC Bhavan in Vidyanagar and passed through Osmania University to Gun Park. The rally, was led by BC JAC Chairman R. Krishnayya. The JAC was formed with 136 caste groups associations and 35 BC organizations including employees, students and youth groups.



Speaking at the event, Krishnayya appealed to people from all communities to support the bandh by stating that leaders from all political affiliations have already extended support to the peaceful bandh, denouncing the court's stay as unconstitutional.



In the lead-up to the bandh, bike rallies have also been organized in district and mandal centers across the state to raise awareness about the perceived injustice to BC rights. Organizers have urged all citizens to participate voluntarily, with the exception of emergency medical services, to unite for the cause of safeguarding BC reservations.