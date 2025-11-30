BC Commission Demands Withdrawal of GO Ms No.46

Hyderabad: TG Commission for Backward Classes demanded withdrawal of GO Ms No. 46 on reservations for in local body elections, stating that there were mistakes and that it was misleading.

Commission chairman G. Niranjan in a statement said Para 5 in the GO says, "the Dedicated Commission has submitted its report recommending number of ward members and sarpanches to be reserved to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes", which he noted was false and misleading.

The chairman reminded that the Dedicated Commission was appointed via GO Ms No. 49 on November 4, 2024, following the order of the High Court for conducting an empirical enquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies, in order to specify the proportion of reservations to be provisioned local body wise. “It means the scope of the Dedicated Commission is to specify the BC reservations only,” he explained.

The commission chairman demanded that it should be clarified whether the Dedicated Commission recommended the reservations for all SC, ST and BC seats bypassing its Authority. “This GO should be withdrawn if it contains mistakes and misleading facts and the entire reservations process has to be reexamined to do justice to the BCs,” he added.