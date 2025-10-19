BC Bandh Peaceful In Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: A peaceful bandh was observed in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Saturday, demanding 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs). In response to the call given by the BC Joint Action Committee (JAC), the bandh was observed in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Bodhan, Armoor, and other towns and mandals. Leaders from the Congress, BJP, BRS, and communist parties extended their support.

RTC bus services were halted during the bandh, leaving bus stations deserted. Protesters visited RTC depots and stopped bus operations. Commercial establishments, educational institutions, cinema halls, and shops remained closed. BC leaders from all political parties participated in the protest at the old collectorate.

In view of the bandh, police made elaborate security arrangements across towns. Protesters raised slogans demanding the implementation of 42 per cent BC reservations. In a symbolic gesture, some protesters even played cricket at the Nizamabad bus station as part of their demonstration.