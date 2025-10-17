BC Bandh Likely to Shut Telangana Today

Hyderabad:Normal life in Telangana is expected to be disrupted on Saturday as the BC Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called for a statewide bandh to press the demand for 42 per cent reservation for the Backward Classes (BCs). Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday appealed to the people to participate in the bandh.

Apart from the Congress, political parties, including the BJP, BRS, and the Left, have extended their support to the call. Educational institutions are likely to stay shut, and public transport may be affected. BC associations while calling for a peaceful bandh have stated that emergency services, including hospitals and medical shops, were exempt from the bandh call.



The government had proposed 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies and sent the Bill for the Governor’s approval, but it has been pending for several months. Though the government implemented the law using executive action based on the Supreme Court’s judgment on deemed assent, the Telangana High Court stayed the implementation of the law and the Supreme Court refused to intervene.

A total of 160 BC associations — including government employees’ unions, student wings, and other organisations — have joined the bandh. BJP MP and national president of BCs Association, R. Krishnaiah, is set to lead the protests demanding 42 per cent reservation for BCs in Telangana.

Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy directed law enforcement to take precautionary measures across the state to prevent untoward incidents. The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) has asked its officials to monitor bus depots and take necessary precautions.