BC Bandh Hits Diwali Travellers, Shopping in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Protesters took to the streets, forcibly closing shops and establishments during the bandh call given by Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC-JAC) demanding 42 per cent reservation for BCs. Educational institutions remained shut, while leaders and members from various organisations staged protests at major intersections, taking out rallies and raising slogans in support of the reservation demand.

The bandh, coinciding with the Diwali weekend, disrupted travel plans for many heading to their hometowns as buses were blocked at TGSRTC bus depots in the city. Passengers were stranded at MGBS and JBS waited in confusion with their families and luggage. Taking advantage of the situation, private bus, cab, and tempo operators charged exorbitant fares. Raghunandan, who was waiting at MGBS with his wife Sarita and two children, said, “We’ve been here since morning with no clue when buses will start. We need to reach Bhadrachalam. Private cabs are demanding triple the fare. This bandh right before the festival is unfortunate for us.” Many others shared similar experiences.

The bandh also hit Diwali shopping, with most markets, including Ameerpet, Sultan Bazaar, Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Secunderabad, Begum Bazaar, Abids, and Koti, remaining closed till late afternoon. RTC Crossroads wore a deserted look as families who came out to shop were forced to return home.

In Barkatpura, a petrol pump and a tiffin centre were vandalised by protesters for staying open. Most hotels and eateries remained shut till evening. Marian Lawrence, who came to refuel at the Hyderguda petrol pump, said, “I came to fill fuel, but it’s closed. I have a busy day and my bike’s almost empty. We weren’t aware of the bandh today.”

Congress leaders supported the bandh at the Rathifile bus stand in Secunderabad, where large numbers of workers gathered. Minister Konda Surekha and Cantonment MLA Sriganesh addressed the crowd, saying, “Despite being in power at the Centre, the BJP conspired and deliberately failed to pass the BC Reservation Bill, betraying the Backward Classes. To expose the anti-BC stance of the BJP and its ‘B-Team,’ the BRS, the Congress fully supports this statewide bandh demanding 42 per cent BC reservations.”

Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also participated in a dharna at RTC Crossroads, reiterating the demand for 42 per cent BC reservations. He criticised the ruling party for failing to fulfil its promises and said the opposition was standing with the people to ensure the promise made to BCs is implemented.