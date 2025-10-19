BC Bandh Complete in Nalgonda, Khammam

Nalgonda: Except for a few sporadic incidents, the BC Bandh, supported by the BC JAC, Congress, BRS, BJP, and Left parties, was complete and largely peaceful across the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Private schools and colleges declared a holiday to avoid inconvenience to students during the bandh. Members of the Congress, BRS, and BJP took out separate bike rallies in Nalgonda, ensuring the closure of business establishments in support of the demand for 42 per cent BC reservations in local bodies, and to mount pressure on both the state and central governments.

BC JAC members staged protests in front of seven RTC bus depots across the erstwhile Nalgonda district, preventing buses from operating and disrupting public transport services.

Showroom of minister’s brother attacked

Tension prevailed in Nalgonda when BJP members allegedly pelted stones at Pavan Motors (Tata Nexa Showroom) near the Marriguda bypass road. The showroom, owned by Komatireddy Mohan Reddy, brother of roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, sustained damage to its glass door. The attackers fled before police arrived. Based on a complaint from the showroom manager, Nalgonda rural police registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved.

Speaking on the occasion, BC Welfare Association state president Duduku Lakshminarayana said that ensuring 42 per cent reservation for BCs was now the responsibility of all political parties, including the Congress and BJP. He warned that the agitation would intensify if the reservation was not implemented soon, adding that the ruling party must take responsibility for clearing judicial hurdles.

In Khammam, a rally was taken out from the new bus stand to the old bus stand, with members of all political parties participating. Student unions, including the SFI and PSDU, also held separate rallies in the city.