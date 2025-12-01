BC Associations Call Chalo Delhi for 50% OBC Quota in Assemblies, Parliament

Hyderabad: The National BC Welfare Association has announced a 'Chalo Delhi' programme on December 10 to demand 50 per cent reservations for the Backward Classes (BCs) community in all state assembly and the Lok Sabha elections.

Rajya Sabha member and association chairman R. Krishnaiah said the protest would begin with a series of national seminars, drawing large delegations from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha, along with professors, intellectuals, eight Union ministers, and 20 MPs from various parties.

Krishnaiah hailed the BJP-led Central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, terming it a historic first in India's 76 years of independence. Over 75 crore BCs will finally secure population-based shares in political, economic, social, educational, and employment sectors, promising revolutionary societal change, he said.

Post-census, the association anticipated landmark measures like 50 per cent legislative quotas, a dedicated BC ministry at the Centre, enhanced education and job reservations. The demands include a BC Bill in Parliament, Rs 2 lakh crore development fund, promotion quotas, removal of the creamy layer, 50 per cent industrial policy quota, judicial reservations, private sector quotas, and filling 16 lakh central vacancies via constitutional amendments. Telangana BC community leaders like Neel Venkatesh, Anuradha Goud, and others attended the meeting.