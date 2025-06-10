BBA Student Held for Extortion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Filmnagar police arrested a 21-year-old BBA student, Irfan Hussain, for allegedly extorting money from a man by falsely claiming he could help release his son from a police case. Irfan, a resident of Attapur, was taken into custody and presented before a court which sent him to remand. Two others involved in the case — Usman Hussain and Srinivas Reddy — are currently absconding.

According to police, Irfan was arrested in connection with a recent case in which a boy was held by the Filmnagar police in a ganja case five days ago. Following the arrest, Irfan and Usman allegedly approached the boy’s father and took Rs10,000 by falsely promising to secure his son's release. The father told police that Usman threatened him, warning that his son's life would be ruined if the money was not paid.

The father later filed a complaint at Filmnagar police station. While Irfan was arrested, efforts are on to trace Usman and Srinivas. During interrogation, police found that Irfan had been living with Usman Hussain for six years in an apartment at Masab Tank. The duo allegedly targeted vulnerable individuals, using intimidation and false assurances to extort money.

Further investigation revealed that Usman had also deceived people by claiming he could introduce them to political leaders. Police teams are continuing the search for Usman and Srinivas.

Ravi Shankar Kumar