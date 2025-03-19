Battling misinformation: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka takes on BRS’s social media warfare

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu launched a scathing attack on the BRS party, accusing them of orchestrating a campaign of misinformation and toxicity against the state government.

He warned that if falsehoods were not challenged daily, they could become accepted as truth, threatening not just Telangana but the entire nation.

Mallu directly pointed to the BRS’s use of social media and affiliated publications to manipulate public perception through false narratives. He criticised their strategy of questioning every government action with baseless allegations, creating confusion among the people.

Emphasising the government’s responsibility to counter such propaganda, he stressed that truth must be consistently communicated. If left unchecked, he cautioned, these misleading campaigns could distort reality and mislead the public.

Mallu’s remarks underscored a larger battle against organised disinformation, urging a strong, fact-based response to prevent falsehoods from shaping public discourse.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparency, ensuring that people receive accurate information amid the digital war on truth.