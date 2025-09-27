Bathukamma Ikebana Fest Begins

Hyderabad: The Bathukamma Ikebana Floral Festival 2025 will be held from September 26 to 28 at The Plaza, Paryatak Bhavan, Begumpet. Jointly organised by Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter #250 and Telangana Tourism, the three-day event will blend Telangana’s floral traditions with the Japanese art of Ikebana.

The programme will showcase 35 arrangements by Ikebana masters from the Ohara and Sogetsu schools, each themed on Bathukamma. Nine colours of Navaratri will be represented in the displays, alongside hand-woven textiles from Telangana.

Hoka Sukanya Reddy, president of the Hyderabad chapter, said the festival will be held with pomp and gaiety, promising “a visual treat.” Day one will feature a session on Bathukamma’s culture and tradition, followed by the exhibition inauguration. A free workshop from 2.45 pm to 3.45 pm will allow visitors to create a Bathukamma with provided materials. The closing day will feature festivities dedicated to Maha Gauri Devi, with seasonal flowers, traditional songs and dances.