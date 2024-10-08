Bathukamma flowers clean contaminated water bodies, says historian

ADILABAD: Dr Satyanarayana Dyavanapalli, historian and a curator of the government’s tribal museum, says there are popular oral and recorded legends about the origins of the Bathukamma festival. While the womenfolk, especially in northern Telangana districts, attribute the festival to Draupadi, the historian tells Deccan Chronicle that there is a science behind the nine-day festival, which is being celebrated across Telangana and by Telangana-ites abroad.

Excerpts:

Q. What are mythological and oral legends about the origin of the Bathukamma festival? What are your new findings and observations?

One of the two popular legends traces the origin of Bathukamma festival to the Dwapara Yuga. When the Pandavas go missing, Draupadi searches for them everywhere. She enquires about them with all flowers that grow in the forest. Finally, she asks Tangedu (Tanner’s cassia), but she fails to get an answer. Disappointed at getting no help, Draupadi curses Tangedu. When the flower pleads with her, Draupadi grants a boon that women will use Tangedu flowers as the main item to make the floral deity of the Bathukamma.

Q. Was Draupadi the first woman to star the Bathukamma festival?

It is quite possible. Draupadi must have initiated Bathukamma worship by preparing the floral Goddess with Tangedu flowers. The vibrant yellowish golden flowers might have impressed Draupadi, if we believe in mythology. The tale of Draupadi’s attraction is also found among the tribals of Telangana, who narrate a similar legend that Draupadi sang in praise of the Rela flowers, which look like Tangedu.

Q. There is said to be a science behind the Bathukamma festival?

Legends say that the human blood gets infected with several microorganisms (Rakta Bheeja) during the monsoon that continues up to the Bathukamma festival. The fact is that during the monsoon season, many microorganisms infect humans when they drink contaminated water. Therefore, a solution was conceived to curtail the infections by introducing various flowers and leaves and turmeric — that have medicinal properties — into water to get it rid of contamination and thereby save people’s lives.

Q. What is the recorded legend of Bathukamma?

The late Prof. Biruduraju Ramaraju, considered an authority on Telangana folklore, had collected a palm leaf manuscript seven decades ago and wrote that the 250-year-old manuscript was composed by poet Narasimha of Mogilicherla, a suburb of Warangal. The songs narrating the Bathukamma legend are similar in both the documents — the manuscript and the booklet titled “Dasara Padyamulu”. Many stone inscriptions from the Warangal region also attribute the poet Narasimha as having composed several poetic works and chronicles.