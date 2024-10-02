Bathukamma festivities set off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad began its Bathukamma celebrations on Wednesday, with women in colourful attires gathering in groups to sing and dance around the flowery Pyramidal arrangements.



Describing her day, R. Shoba, a homemaker from Kukatpally, said, “We started preparing our Bathukamma at 2.30 pm, and it took nearly three hours to get everything in place. Since today is Amavasya (new moon day), we took it to PNM High School at MJ Colony to commence our rituals. Every day, we create a new Bathukamma with fresh flowers, which we later immerse in a nearby lake. It's a beautiful tradition which has been passed down through generations.”

Swarnalatha Akinapalli, a resident of Gajularamaram, shared her enthusiasm, “These nine days are filled with happiness. Playing Bathukamma brings us together in a way nothing else can. We sing, we dance, and it strengthens our bond as a community.”

The first day of the Bathukamma festival is also called Engili Poola Bathukamma.

According to Ramesh Reddy, a flower vendor, “Gunugu flowers (celosia argentea) that we got all the way from Mayadeepapur in Karnataka and the bright yellow Thangedu flowers (senna auriculata) are in high demand. These local blooms have been a part of Telangana’s cultural identity for years. Besides adding beauty, they’re known for their health benefits too. People believe combining different flowers enhances both the visual appeal and the positive energy of the celebration.”

The Bathukamma festivities, with women dancing in circles and singing around their flower arrangements, also set the stage for the upcoming Navaratri, which begins on Thursday. The city is also set for nine days of devotion, with lively garba and dandiya nights expected to add to the excitement.

Tourism and culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao, participated in a grand celebration at Ravindra Bharathi, adding a touch of tradition and cultural pride to the occasion.