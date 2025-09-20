Bathukamma Festivities: Nine-Day Festival In Historic Temples, Heritage Sites, Pilgrimage Centers

Hyderabad: Celebration of the Bathukamma festival, a vibrant symbol of Telangana’s culture and identity, will commence on Sunday across the state. The tourism and culture department said that the historic Thousand Pillar Temple in Warangal had been specially decorated for the inaugural ceremony.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Konda Surekha and Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya Seethakka will participate in the opening festivities. Krishna Rao said the nine-day festival will be celebrated in historic temples, heritage ites, pilgrimage centres, and tourist spots. The government has drawn a list of events including an attempt at holding the largest gathering of women celebrating the festival at the LB stadium here.

He added that Bathukamma festival, which reflected Telangana’s unique bond with nature, is now gaining recognition worldwide. Extending festival greetings, he prayed for prosperity, happiness, and well-being for all households in Telangana and urged citizens to celebrate the festival traditionally.