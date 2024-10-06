Bathukamma Festival Thrives in Dubai With Support From Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bathukamma festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Dubai, where many families from Telangana reside. The event, organised by Level Next Gold Events Dubai and Gulf Telangana, received support from the Telangana department of tourism and culture and took place at the Ittehad School ground were tourism and culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Government Whip Adi Srinivas were the chief guests.

Women performed Gauri Puja and created Bathukammas adorned with coloruful flowers. The sound of games and the rhythmic clapping of kolats echoed throughout the venue.

“No matter how much we grow, we must not forget our roots, culture, and traditions,” Krishna Rao said, according to a statement As part of a two-day visit to Dubai, he participated in a programme focused on tourism development, discussing strategies to enhance tourist centres in Telangana and their potential for generating income and creating job opportunities.