Bathukamma Fest Begins With Floral Splendor In Warangal

Warangal: The nine-day Bathukamma festival, a vibrant celebration of flowers, nature, and womanhood, began on a colourful note in the erstwhile Warangal district. Considered a symbol of Telangana’s unique culture and heritage, the festival brought a festive spirit to every village and town, with women of all ages worshipping flowers as sacred.

The first day of the festival, known as Engili Poola Bathukamma, began on Mahalaya Amavasya, the new moon day on Sunday, when families paid tributes to their ancestors. The name Engili Poola is derived from the traditional offerings of savoury lentil fritters (pesara pappu with sugar).

Women decorated Bathukammas into beautiful conical stacks of seasonal flowers, including tangedu, gunugu, marigold, and gummadi. A small idol of Goddess Gauri, made of turmeric, was placed on top.

In the evening, women dressed in traditional attire gathered in their streets and nearby temples. They celebrated Bathukamma by singing and dancing around the floral arrangements, symbolising togetherness and self-respect.

The state government made elaborate arrangements for the nine-day festivities, which are observed as a state festival with great enthusiasm. The main inaugural ceremony was held at the historic Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanamkonda.

District collector Sneha Sabarish and municipal commissioner Chahat Bajpai had earlier inspected the arrangements, directing officials to ensure all preparations, including lighting, sound systems, drinking water, and sanitation, were in place for a smooth and grand celebration.

Several leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Warangal district in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Konda Surekha, Seethakka, MP Kadiyam Kavya, and police commissioner Sunpreeth Singh, attended the ceremony. Police also strengthened security to ensure a safe and peaceful festival.