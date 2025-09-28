Bathukamma Celebrated in Australia

Karimnagar: The spirit and culture of Telangana were celebrated on a grand scale as the Telangana Association of Queensland (TAQ) hosted Bathukamma festivities in Brisbane, Australia.

The event highlighted Telangana’s rich traditions and drew a large turnout, not only from the Telangana diaspora but also from other expatriate Indians.

Congress MLA Medipally Satyam and Telangana Assembly media advisory committee chairman Ireddy Srinivas Reddy attended as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Satyam expressed his delight that Telangana traditions are being followed so faithfully, even “seven seas away.” He said the global recognition of Bathukamma is a matter of pride for Telangana and its culture. He also emphasised that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, gives high priority to Bathukamma, Bonalu, and other festivals, and has released dedicated funds to promote and protect the state’s cultural heritage.

Srinivas Reddy said Telangana is a cradle of ancient culture and festivals like Bathukamma are unique to the state on the global stage. He expressed happiness that such a distinct festival was being celebrated with grandeur in Australia and stressed the importance of spreading Telangana’s culture worldwide.

The celebrations were attended by TAQ president Cholluri Narendar Kumar, vice-president Gurram Madhava Reddy, secretary B. Dayakar, representatives V. Umesh, A.K. Santosh Rao, N. Vijaya, R. Srikala, K. Priyanka, V. Prema Latha, T. Haritha, and several others.