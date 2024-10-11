Bathukamma: A Floral Tribute to Goddess

Hyderabad:Central to the Bathukamma celebrations are the flowers, which not only beautify the decorations but also carry with them a tapestry of history, medicinal knowledge, and ecological significance. At the heart of every Bathukamma display is an arrangement of locally sourced, seasonal flowers stacked in a conical shape, symbolising Goddess Gauri.

Every flower chosen for the festival is special, not just for its colour, but for its deeper meaning rooted in ancient traditions and medicinal value. Among the most significant flowers used is the Celosia Argentea, commonly known as silver cock’s comb or gunugu in Telugu. Its distinctive shape, reminiscent of a rooster’s comb, comes in shades of red, pink, purple, and silver, the latter being particularly favoured for Bathukamma.



Dr K. Suresh, a plant biologist, said the antioxidant properties in the flower make it a remedy for wounds and inflammation. Its seeds are known to be effective in treating dysentery.



This flower grows in abundance across the semi-arid landscapes of Telangana, especially thriving during the monsoon season.



Another essential flower is Senna auriculata, also known as Cassia auriculata or thangedi. The bright yellow flower has long been associated with purity and new beginnings.



Thangedi has been the subject of much research in recent years. Pidaran Murugan and Sivaprakasam Maneemegalai in 2023 demonstrated the powerful antioxidant properties of thangedi, especially in helping manage diabetes, in their paper titled ‘Antioxidant effect of Cassia auriculata (flowers, leaves and seeds) on diabetes.’



Thangedi grows abundantly in Telangana’s drier regions, particularly in Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar.



Chrysanthemums, or Chamanthi, bring a burst of cheerful colours to the Bathukamma arrangement. They are often associated with longevity and rejuvenation. Medicinally, chrysanthemum tea is known to have cooling properties and is used in traditional remedies to reduce body heat, treat fevers, and improve skin health.



Another iconic flower is the marigold, banthi. Marigolds are known to have some medicinal value as well, particularly in soothing skin inflammations and promoting wound healing. They are grown extensively in the Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad.



Adding a touch of wild beauty is the rose glory bower, or Clerodendrum bungei, with its deep pink and crimson flowers.