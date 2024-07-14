Batchmates bail out harassed Aswaraopet SI’s family with 25 lakh donation

Hyderabad: As the family members of Aswaraopet Sub-Inspector (SI) Sriramulu Srinivas were yet to come out of the trauma after his death a few days ago, his batchmates came to the family’s rescue by bailing them out financially with a cheque of Rs.25lakh to them.



The batchmates of Srinivas (34), hailing from Narakkapet of Nallabeli mandal in Warangal, pooled money from as many as 646 other batchmates under the aegis of 2014-Batch SIs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Welfare Society and handed over a cheque of Rs.25 lakh to his wife Krishnaveni during the 11-day ceremony organized after the death on Sunday.

While Rs.10 lakh each was deposited in the name of Srinivas’s two children Srihanshu and Loukyasri and Rs.5 lakh in the name of Krishnaveni, said Society member BSS Varaprasad. He said Srinivas was bold enough to tackle even difficult situations.

“We were shocked when we came to know that Srinivas consumed poison. He earlier worked in four police stations and tackled various issues successfully,” he said. He added that every member in the society would contribute over Rs.3,000 every year.

“We use the amount to help the family of any 2014-batch SI, who is facing health problems or in case of sudden death of any society member,” he explained. The family members said Srinivas attempted suicide on June 30 by consuming poison as he was unable to bear the alleged humiliation of Circle Inspector J Jitender Reddy and other staff members. He died while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad on July 7.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 511 (Punishment for offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) read with Section 34 (Criminal act by several persons with common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was booked against the accused based on her complaint.

Srinivas was transferred to Aswaraopet police station at Manugur in erstwhile Khammam district in February 2024 and since then he allegedly started facing humiliation.