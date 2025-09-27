Basti Dawakhana Staff Decry Salary Delays

Hyderabad: Over 1,200 doctors, nurses and support staff of Basti Dawakhanas across Hyderabad and GHMC limits have protested delays in salary payments, with some dues pending for over six months. Staff alleged that Rs. 8 crore remains unpaid. Regarding the issue, representatives met health commissioner Sangeetha Satyanarayana on Thursday.

“Despite an appointment at 2.30 pm, we waited six hours. The commissioner met us for less than a minute at 7.30 pm and gave no assurances, only citing withheld central funds,” said Bharat Kumar, president of the Telangana Contract Doctors Welfare Association. “We do not deserve such disrespect.” Similar complaints were raised recently by ASHA workers after a protest over delayed payments.