Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital Files Complaint Over Rs 12.79 Cr Fraud

HYDERABAD: The management of the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute has lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police after finding a case of cheating and breach of trust. The case pertained to nine projects with an expenditure of `12.79 crore.



Police have registered cases including against a general manager and two senior executives based on the complaint, sources said.

In his complaint, hospital general manager and HR gead Sk Saleem told the police that Venkatapathi Raju, general manager, maintenance and projects, had issued false certificates claiming completion of projects.

Naveen, a senior executive in procurement, was accused of manipulating purchase orders and submitting altered material. It was reported that Naveen failed to attend internal questioning by the hospital's management.

Senior executive Srinivas Goud in the stores department was charged with modifying orders and fabricating records related to materials supplied by various vendors.

This case also reportedly involved multiple vendors such as Vasavi Traders, Sri Bhavani Lines, and Mohini Enterprises, among others, according to the complaint. A police officer said that no one had been arrested so far. The management said they would provide a detailed audit report.