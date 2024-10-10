Basara Saraswathi Temple gets Rs 29.94 lakh on Moola Nakshatram

Hyderabad: Popular Sri Gnana Saraswathi Temple at Basara in Nirmal district generated over Rs 29.94 lakh through sale of tickets for various services and donations made by devotees in connection with the auspicious ‘Moola Nakshatram’ during the ongoing Dasara navratri festivities on Wednesday.



Temple Executive Officer V Vijayarama Rao said the temple got Rs.16.21 lakh by selling 1,621 special ‘Aksharabhyasam‘ tickets each costing Rs.1,000, Rs.1.01 lakh by sale of general ‘Aksharabhyasam’ tickets, Rs.4.05 lakh through sale of ‘Abhishekam’ laddu and Rs 3.12 lakh by selling normal laddu.

A large number of devotees thronged the temple on the banks of Godavari River. More than 40,000 devotees, mostly women from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh turned up to offer special prayers at the temple. Many families performed ‘Aksharabhyasam’ to their children.