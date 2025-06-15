 Top
Basara: Five Hyderabad Youth Drown in Godavari

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Jun 2025 1:36 PM IST

18 members of the family had travelled to Basara to perform a religious ritual and take a sacred dip in the river.

Representational Image.

Basara: A tragic incident unfolded in Basara as five persons from the same family drowned while taking a holy dip in the Godavari River. The victims have been identified as Rakesh, Vinod, Madan, Rutik, and Bharat, all residents of Chintal, Hyderabad.

According to reports, 18 members of the family had travelled to Basara to perform a religious ritual and take a sacred dip in the river. The unfortunate accident occurred during this visit.
The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Bainsa Government Hospital for postmortem examination.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
