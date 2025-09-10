Basar Temple Master Plan to Get ₹190 Crore: Minister Jupally

Adilabad: Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday announced that the state government will soon implement the Basar Temple master plan with an allocation of ₹190 crore for the temple’s development, including the creation of better facilities for devotees, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

He said that Basar Temple would also be developed into a popular tourist destination. The minister inspected damaged crops in Basar mandal, interacted with farmers, and assured compensation. He directed agriculture officials to submit details of the affected farmers and crop losses to the government without delay.

Jupally Krishna Rao added that steps for temple development under the master plan would be taken in consultation with endowments minister Konda Surekha. He visited the Basar Temple, offered special prayers to Goddess Saraswati, and reviewed its revenue, expenditure, and annual footfall. He instructed temple authorities to computerise revenue and income records daily.

The minister also said that an action plan had already been prepared for the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027, and serious efforts would be made to ensure its success. He visited Basar IIIT, interacted with students, and had lunch with them. Urging them to face challenges with courage, he advised against taking extreme steps over failures in exams or life.

Expressing concern that people are becoming addicted to mobile phones and neglecting traditions and culture, the minister promised to sanction ₹1 crore on behalf of the department of culture.

Later, Jupally laid the foundation stone for a 30-bedded hospital at an estimated cost of ₹5.75 crore. He also paid tributes to Chakali Ilamma on her 40th death anniversary at the collectorate, visited the lake viewpoint at the mini tank bund, inaugurated an astronomy lab at the Government High School in Soan, and inspected damaged crops on the village outskirts.

Former Union minister S. Venugopala Chary, former minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, collector Abhilasha Abhinav, MLC Dande Vittal, former MLAs Vittal Reddy and Narayan Rao Patel, senior Congress leader Srihari Rao, Basar temple executive officer Anjana Devi, and Bhainsa sub-collector Ajmeera Sanketh Kumar were also present.