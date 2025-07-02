Basar Multi Zone-2 Police Duty Meet Focuses On Forensic, Investigation Skills

Nizambad: Multi Zone-2 Basar-level police duty meet began here on Wednesday. Nizamabad Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya inaugurated the event. Officers from the circle inspector cadre, sub-inspectors, and other ranks participated, with attendees from the Nizamabad, Jagtial, Nirmal, and Adilabad district police.

Speaking at the meeting, Commissioner Chaitanya said the duty meet would strengthen case investigations. He encouraged all officers to take full advantage of the sessions, noting that top performers will be selected to attend the state-level police duty meet.

Over the next three days, the programme will cover topics including scientific aids to investigation, computer forensics, the dog squad, professional photography, explosives handling, narcotic control, fingerprint analysis, forensic medicine, and more. Additional DCPs G. Baswa Reddy and Ramchander Rao, CCS ACP Nagavendra Chary, and other senior officials were also present.