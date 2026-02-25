 Top
Basar IIIT Student Dies by Suicide

Telangana
25 Feb 2026 1:16 PM IST

The deceased has been identified as Vasantha, an engineering student from Wanaparthy district.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT Basar) reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Vasantha, an engineering student from Wanaparthy district, according to reliable sources.

The reason behind the drastic step is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.


