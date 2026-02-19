Barefoot Monks Greeted at Buddhavanam

Hyderabad: Dance troupes performing Gussadi, Oggu Dhol, Telangana Dhol and Banjara dances greeted monks as women from Mahila Mandals, dressed in Kerala‑style sarees, showered rose petals during the 3rd Dhamma Padayatra. The walk concluded at Buddhavanam on March 3 after a visit to the Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue.

Flower spray machines lined the pathway, which was decorated with Buddhist flags. The monks entered barefoot in a single line, some with bandaged feet, accompanied by nuns who prepared their meals. Each monk carried a small bag with clothes, food and utensils. The group included students of Buddhist teachings and elderly participants, with organisers noting that family consent is required before formally joining the order. A dog named Saathi, which joined during an earlier walk, continues to travel with them.

Inside the premises, monks viewed displays on Ambedkar’s life and work. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, officials from the Department of Culture and representatives of the Gagan Malik Foundation welcomed them. Actor and Buddhist activist Gagan Malik highlighted the monks’ barefoot journey to spread peace and compassion.

The padayatra began in Maharashtra, passed through the Himalayas, Karnataka and Telangana, and will later proceed to Andhra Pradesh. Monk Buddhavamso urged families to dedicate at least one child to the Dhamma, saying it teaches values that help overcome suffering. Participants, ranging from teenagers to elders, said they were welcomed by people of all faiths.

The programme concluded with a video presentation before the monks resumed their walk.