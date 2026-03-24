Bar Council of Telangana Election Results Out

Hyderabad: The results of the Bar Council of Telangana elections, held on January 30 after a gap of nine years, were officially declared on Tuesday. Twenty-three advocates, including five women, have been elected to the council.

Ponnam Ashok Goud was the first candidate elected after crossing the cut-off of 1,085 votes, securing 870 first-preference votes. Zakir Hussain Javed followed with 784 preference votes. Other elected members in the general category include Mahesh Kumar Akula (708), Ananthasen Reddy Akula (550), T. Hanumantha Reddy (557), K. Sunil Goud (435), Kiran Kumar (467), Venkat Yadav Chelakani (677), Raghunath Verose (349), Sahoder Reddy M (414), Ram Reddy Samula (594), Madhusudhan Rao Dhanwada (523), MAK Mukheed (395), Anil Kiran Kumar G (283), Srinivasa Rao M (400), Jagadishwar Rao D (385), Ramarao Gokul (330), and Raghavulu D (342).

In a notable development, five women — Bhanu Chandrika Ch., Sailaja Ch., Pripurna Shanigaram, Sujatha Pasham, and Sunitha B. — were elected under women’s reservation implemented in line with Supreme Court directions.

Two additional members will be co-opted as per Supreme Court guidelines, after which a formal Gazette notification will be issued. The election of the chairman, vice chairman, and the representative to the Bar Council of India will then be conducted from among the 25 members.