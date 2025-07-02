Bar Council Fetes Telangana BJP Chief

Hyderabad, July 2: The Bar Council of Telangana on Wednesday felicitated N. Ramachander Rao, Senior Advocate and former member of the Bar Council of India, following his unanimous election as the president of the BJP Telangana unit.

Ramachander Rao visited the Bar Council on special invitation, where Council president A. Narasimha Reddy, Additional Solicitor General of India for the High Court B. Narsimha Sharma, vice chairman K. Sunil Goud and others congratulated him.



