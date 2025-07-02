 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Bar Council Fetes Telangana BJP Chief

Telangana
DC Correspondent
2 July 2025 10:50 PM IST

Ramachander Rao visited the Bar Council on special invitation.

Bar Council Fetes Telangana BJP Chief
x
Council president A. Narasimha Reddy, Additional Solicitor General of India for the High Court B. Narsimha Sharma, vice chairman K. Sunil Goud and others congratulated him.

Hyderabad, July 2: The Bar Council of Telangana on Wednesday felicitated N. Ramachander Rao, Senior Advocate and former member of the Bar Council of India, following his unanimous election as the president of the BJP Telangana unit.

Ramachander Rao visited the Bar Council on special invitation, where Council president A. Narasimha Reddy, Additional Solicitor General of India for the High Court B. Narsimha Sharma, vice chairman K. Sunil Goud and others congratulated him.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
bjp 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X