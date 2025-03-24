Bar Council condemns attack on lawyer

Hyderabad: The state bar council strongly condemned the murder of advocate Esrayal. Bar Council chairman, vice-chairman and all other members voiced concern that criminals, goons, and anti-social elements were eliminating advocates, who stand for the rule of law, protection of fundamental rights and justice for their clients.

They said that the council was working alongside the state government to enact the Advocates Protection Act. In a statement P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, member of the Bar Council of India, said that the national and state councils are seriously concerned about repeated attempts on advocates, whose life is being put at risk.

Earlier in the day, members of the bar protested by wearing black batches during the lunch session of the court. Furthermore, the Telangana High Court Advocates Association passed a resolution to abstain from judicial work on Tuesday.

During a meeting with members of the bar, the acting Chief Justice assured that cases will not be dismissed for non-appearance of lawyers on Tuesday.