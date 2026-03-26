Bar Council Backs Advocates Welfare Bill, Seeks Changes

Hyderabad:The Bar Council of Telangana has supported the proposed Telangana Advocates Welfare and Protection Bill, while suggesting modifications to strengthen its framework.

In its response, the council recommended that the legislation be split into two components, one addressing protection of advocates and the other focusing on welfare, stating that both aspects have been combined in the current draft.



Council chairman A. Narasimha Reddy said the Bill reflects the government’s intent to uphold the dignity, independence and safety of the legal profession and to ensure a secure working environment for advocates. He said the legislation would create a structured mechanism to address professional and safety-related concerns. The council also flagged the need for clarity in certain provisions.



It raised concerns over the treatment of the existing Telangana Advocates Welfare Fund, noting that it has been incorporated into the proposed law as a welfare trust without clear provisions on financial assistance, particularly in emergencies.



Council member Kolli Satyanarayana suggested that administration of welfare benefits should remain with the council to ensure assistance is distributed based on need and to protect the interests of advocates.



The recommendations have been submitted to the government for consideration.

