Bapu Ghat will be developed as centre of Gandhi ideology: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Friday said the State Government would develop Bapu Ghat as the center of Gandhi ideology at international level. The Bapu Ghat will be established in such a way that the city of Hyderabad draws the world's attention.

Participating in “The Southern Rising Summit 2024”, organized by ABP Network, he said the Bapu Ghat would be developed at the confluence of Isa and Musa rivers. On the line of the Sardar Patel statue, the giant Gandhi statue will be installed at the Bapu Ghat.

“The BJP is opposing the Musi Rejuvenation project and the development of Bapu Ghat. As Gandhi's descendants, we will develop Bapu Ghat at an international level. Why are the BRS and BJP trying to obstruct the Musi project?” he asked.