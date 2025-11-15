Baptist Church Celebrates 150th Anniversary in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Grand celebrations were held at the Centenary Baptist Church near the Clock Tower in Secunderabad on Friday as the historic church marked 150 years. The church is celebrating its sesquicentennial year with special services, with both clergy and laity actively participating. Known for its extensive charity work, the church is also documenting its rich history as part of the milestone.

The church traces its origins to a time when the SPG Mission and the Methodist Mission ministered to Tamil- and English-speaking congregations, but there was no church for the Telugu-speaking community.

Rev. Woodly Williamson Campbell and his wife, Lidia M. Campbell, were deeply moved by this need and prayed for the establishment of a Telugu Baptist Church. Their efforts led to the formal organisation of the Baptist Telugu Church, Secunderabad, on November 14, 1875, with 14 believers. It was a day of great joy and thanksgiving, and the church has since stood as an epitome of faith.

Moved by the poverty around him, Rev. Campbell began the first day school, attended by 16 poor and ragged children. Later, helpers from Ongole, including Gommeda Latchmiah, Gommeda Ramiah, and their wives, joined the Campbells to support the teaching work.

According to Robert Surya Prakash, chairman of the celebration committee, “Since 1875, this church has stood as a living testimony to the vision, faith, and perseverance of the pioneer missionaries who, amid great suffering and hardship, built a house of worship to bring light into a land overshadowed by spiritual darkness. Through their tireless labour and unshakable trust in God, a citadel of faith was raised to illuminate lives with the message of salvation and hope.”

This Sunday, the church will hold a Mission Sunday, during which the laity will felicitate all the pastors who have served in the church. This year, the church has also planned grand Christmas celebrations, which will continue for two weeks.