Banswada Violence: AIMIM Urges Release Of ‘Innocent Youth’

HYDERABAD: In wake of Banswada violence on February 20, the AIMIM urged the State government to release the ‘innocent youth’ and to provide due compensation for shops which were damaged. Party MLAs who met Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat referring to available video footage noted that Muslim youth were arrested for their mere presence at the scene.

A delegation of four MLAs and two MLCs brought to the notice of the Minister that eight were arrested while 17 others were booked under various sections of BNS, following the violence. They alleged that this was a case of ‘false implication’. Furthermore, the Legislators stated that video footage available shows widespread damage caused to several shops during the violence. “The owners of these establishments have suffered significant financial losses. This is particularly devastating as it comes during the holy month of Ramadan,” they noted.

They also urged the Minister to ensure a fair and impartial investigation, take stringent action against those responsible, and implement measures to maintain communal harmony and restore peace in the affected area. The MLAs urged the police officials to refrain from making any further arrests of ‘innocent individuals’ based on the incident.

Minister Azharuddin later informed the media that during the meeting the MIM Legislators raised the issue of alleged looting and damage to Muslim-owned shops during the violence, apart from arrest of youth. The Minister called for a thorough and ‘impartial investigation’ into the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible for disturbing communal harmony. He emphasised that maintaining peace and protecting the rights and properties of all citizens was the government's priority.

The issue of the reported demolition of Masjid-e-Maulana on Nizampur Road in Sadasivpet, Sangareddy district was also discussed, and concern was expressed over the matter. The Minister assured that the issue would be examined carefully and appropriate steps would be taken as per law. In addition, the meeting reviewed the preparations for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan. Azharuddin directed the concerned officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made smoothly and efficiently so that the community does not face any inconvenience.