Banner Row Erupts in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad:A group of youngsters erected an “I Love Mohammed” banner on the Chandrayangutta flyover here on Wednesday, days after similar posters and stickers popped up in several cities nationwide after the first such instance in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, during the Milad-un-Nabi procession. Though no complaint was received, senior police officials and intelligence teams have been instructed to maintain heightened vigil to prevent communal tensions.

A few youngsters put up the banner on the flyover, and recorded a selfie video daring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to have it removed.. In the video, circulated online, the youngsters claimed they had every right to express themselves and warned that anyone attempting to remove the banner would have to “cross them first.” They also said they should not be labelled as “jihadists or terrorists.”

The video went viral, prompting city police to monitor related posts and strengthen preventive measures in sensitive areas. “We have not received any complaint so far, but local officers have been instructed to stay alert and ensure that no untoward incident occurs,” said a senior police official.