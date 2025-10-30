Banks, Police Caution On PAN 2.0 Cyber Fraud

Hyderabad: Banks and police have issued alerts over a new cyberscam dubbed PAN 2.0, in which fraudsters are sending fake emails claiming to offer an upgraded or “new version” of the PAN card. The messages, designed with government-like logos and official-looking formats, direct recipients to fraudulent websites that steal personal information such as PAN numbers, dates of birth, contact details and banking credentials.

Officials warned that the links are fake and aimed at identity theft and financial fraud. They advised citizens to ignore such messages and access only official government portals for PAN-related services.

Rachakonda cyber crime DCP S.V. Naga Lakshmi said no cases of PAN 2.0 fraud have been reported yet, but urged vigilance. “This particular scam hasn’t surfaced in our jurisdiction so far, but we usually handle cases of job, matrimonial, and investment frauds. Though smaller in value, they follow similar deception patterns,” she said.

Cyberabad cybercrime DCP B. Sai Sri said similar tactics were seen earlier in RTI and traffic challan scams. “Victims believe the messages are genuine and share their details on fake sites that mimic official pages,” she said. Cyberabad, with its large tech population, often reports high-value investment and stock frauds involving losses from Rs 2 lakh to over Rs 2 crore.

The officer added that “digital arrest” scams have declined in recent months due to awareness drives, including ringtone alerts warning citizens against such traps. Police have urged the public to report phishing attempts at cybercrime.gov.in or by calling 1930. Banks, meanwhile, have begun circulating advisories on social media, reminding customers never to click on suspicious links or share confidential details.