Bank Employees’ Role Crucial in Protecting People from Cybercrimes: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The role of bank employees is crucial in protecting people from cybercrimes, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar here on Tuesday.

In a post on ‘X,’ he said, “As custodians of people’s savings, bankers must act with greater responsibility towards their customers and immediately alert the police if they notice any signs of being targeted by fraudsters.”

“Especially when customers fall victim to digital arrests or investment scams, they often resort to hastily withdrawing their deposits or taking loans against gold.”

“In such times, if any unusual changes in their behavior or signs of anxiety are observed, it should raise suspicion of cybercriminal activity, prompting an inquiry.”

“In particular, bankers bear the responsibility of ensuring that the elderly and pensioners do not lose their lifelong earnings to the illusions spun by fraudsters.”

“If any suspicious transactions are noticed, information should be immediately provided to the police or dial 1930, or 100. The public too should stay vigilant by heeding police warnings.”

Only when bankers, police, and the public coordinate with awareness can the construction of a cybercrime-free society become possible, he added.