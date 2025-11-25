Banjara Hills Man Fined for Using Drinking Water to Wash Car

Hyderabad:The HMWS&SB has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a man in Banjara Hills for using drinking water for washing a car. Board managing director Ashok Reddy noticed the incident on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, and ordered action.

The MD expressed anger and warned that drinking water must not be wasted or used for such activities. He instructed officials to issue a notice and levy a penalty. Following his orders, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on the man. Ashok Reddy urged the public to use drinking water responsibly and warned of strict action against violations.