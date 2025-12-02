Himayatnagar,Banjara Hills Are World Streets

Hyderabad:Banjara Hills and Himayathnagar — the two upscale localities of Hyderabad — have been adjudged to be among the Asia Pacific region’s 50 most valuable shopping streets by Cushman & Wakefield’s Main Streets Across the World 2025.

Banjara Hills and Himayatnagar are ranked 48th with headline rents of $30 or Rs 2,680 per square foot per year. The survey covers only premium high-street stretches where brands pay for visibility, consistent footfall and dependable buying behaviour.



Hyderabad is the only city from the Telugu states to be featured in the Asia Pacific rankings.



Banjara Hills is known for its calm, cafe-lined atmosphere where visitors browse boutiques and flagship stores at an unhurried pace, while Himayatnagar carries a more neighbourhood-style energy where jewellers, bakeries, bookshops and fashion outlets attract families and students throughout the day.



According to local brokers, both corridors have become first landing spots for mid-luxury brands that test Hyderabad before entering Mumbai or Bengaluru.



According to Mahider R., retail consultant, Banjara Hills works well for lifestyle- and design-focused stores, whereas Himayathnagar supports value-driven labels with loyal repeat customers.



Khan Market in New Delhi remains the most expensive retail corridor in India, ranking 24th among the 50 most expensive shopping streets in the Asia Pacific, with headline rents of $223 or around ₹19,940 per square foot. Connaught Place also features in the tables, supported by steady office movement and broad retail demand.

Mumbai’s Linking Road and Colaba Causeway continue as active mid-tier high streets, while Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road retain relevance through food-led youth culture and international brands.

India Asia Pacific Shopping street

Rank Area



24 Khan Market, New Delhi



26 Connaught Place, New Delhi



26 Galleria market, Gurgaon



34 Linking Road, Western Suburban, Mumbai



36 Park Street, Kolkata



39 Fort/Fountain, Mumbai

40 Kemps Corner, Mumbai

41 Brigade Road, Bengaluru

42 Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru

44 M G Road, Pune



45 Indiranagar 100 Feet Road, Bengaluru

46 FC Road, Pune

48 Banjara Hills, Hyderabad



48 Himayatnagar, Hyderabad



50 Pondy Bazaar, Chennai



51 Annanagar 2nd Avenue, Chennai