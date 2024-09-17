Bandlaguda Ganesh Laddu Auctioned for Rs 1.87 crore

Hyderabad: Bandlaguda ganesh laddu was auctioned for a record Rs 1.87 crore on Monday night, marking an increase of Rs 61 lakh from previous year’s price.



Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 1.26 crore. However, the buyer’s name has not been released by the organisers.



Bandlaguda Ganesh laddu has become the most expensive in Telangana over the last few years. In 2022, the laddu at Richmond Villas fetched Rs 60 lakh at the auction.

Ganesh idols' final immersion procession began in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning and all eyes will be on the Balapur Ganesh laddu auction which is set to begin at 9AM today. In 2023, the laddu fetched Rs 27 lakh and the expectations are high for this year's auction.